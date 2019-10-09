OKAY – A young Okay student had a wish for her eighth birthday. She wanted cards, but cards from her heroes in law enforcement.
McKinleigh Berry had her wish come true thanks to her mom Amanda Merrill, who got the word out on social media.
Cards and gifts flowed in recently. The greetings came from all over the United States and even some foreign countries. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott even brought gifts in person with other members of the Sheriff’s Office.
There were enough cards to fill the back of a pickup truck.
It was a birthday McKinleigh will never forget.