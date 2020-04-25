Officials with Okay High School have announced Friday, July 24 as the date set for graduation for the Okay Class of 2020. The traditional graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m.
Via a Facebook post, administrator say the decision was based on overwhelming feedback from the Class of 2020.
“As the summer progresses, if a traditional graduation commencement ceremony is determined to not be possible on July 24, a backup plan has been developed in which a virtual graduation commencement ceremony will be presented,” the post read.
Okay students who wish to get their cap and gown may pick them up by appointment only on Mondays or Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon from April 27 until May 6. School officials remind students that are not required to collect their caps and gowns at this time.
To make an appointment for cap and gown pickup, call the office at 918-682-0371. Arrangements must be made before arriving at the school.