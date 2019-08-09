Okay Public Schools will hold a meet and greet for students and parents on Monday, Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Okay Public Schools to hold meet, greet Monday, Aug. 12
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
