As public concern relating to the coronavirus continues to grow, the Wagoner County Health Department is receiving calls from residents concerned about COVID-19 and its impact in the immediate area.
Jessica Milberger, CHES (r), Health Educator III for Wagoner County and surrounding counties, said health department officials want to ensure citizens are getting correct information. She shares the latest information on the virus provided Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
OSDH joined 29 other states this week in Washington, D.C. working with federal partners on the monitoring and response to COVID-19.
At the present time there is one person under investigation in Oklahoma. While testing is pending, the routine process of investigating suspected infectious disease events is to identify contacts that were at risk of exposure and implement control measures to prevent further transmission.
OSDH officials say currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. It is also important to note that a person under investigation does not represent a case of novel coronavirus.
Authorities say it is expected that the OSDH will soon have the capability to test for COVID-19 at the agency’s public health laboratory. It is currently the only laboratory in the state approved by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct testing.
Having the capability to test in state will reduce the amount of time it takes to receive test results for a person under investigation for COVID-19. Currently, all specimens in Oklahoma are being sent to the CDC headquarters in Atlanta.
OSDH officials say local testing will allow public health officials to quickly determine a negative test result. A positive test result will be forwarded to CDC for final confirmation.
“Having the capability to test here in the state will further enhance our response as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve,” said OSDH State Epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed. “The public health laboratory continues to serve as a valuable asset in the state’s response to disease outbreaks.”
Understanding that the situation is rapidly evolving, coronavirus.health.ok.gov is a source for regularly updated information. The OSDH will also soon be activating a call center for questions and information on COVID-19.
Recently, Oklahoma’s ever-growing public health infrastructure received a top tier rating from the Trust for America’s Health (TFAH) in its level of preparedness to respond to emerging public health threats. The report based the ranking on emergency readiness measures such as public health funding, seasonal flu immunization rates, public health lab capacity, hospital preparedness and public health agency accreditation.
The OSDH has an expansive network of local, state and national partners who are trained and prepared for a public health emergency such as an infectious disease outbreak.
“The OSDH is always investing in our communities and working with our preparedness partners statewide to protect and improve the health of Oklahomans,” said Commissioner of Health Gary Cox.
There is no vaccine or treatment for COVID-19. However, like any other respiratory illness, the public can protect themselves with frequent handwashing; avoiding contact with the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; staying home when sick; covering cough or sneeze with a tissue then discarding the tissue in the trash and cleaning/disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Milberger said there are no specific treatments for illnesses caused by human coronaviruses. Most people with common human coronavirus illness will recover on their own. However, they can do things to relieve their symptoms:
• Take pain and fever medications. Do not give aspirin to children.
• Use a room humidifier or take a hot shower to help ease a sore throat and cough.
If a person is mildly sick, he should:
• Drink plenty of liquids.
• Stay home and rest.
“If you are concerned about your symptoms, call your health care provider immediately. People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact a health care provider in advance before arriving to a health care facility to ensure appropriate infection control measures for assessment, testing and treatment,” Milberger said.
Individuals who have recently traveled through an area affected by the outbreak are encouraged to self-report to a health care provider or to the OSDH by calling the Acute Disease Service at (405) 271-4060 if they begin to experience symptoms.