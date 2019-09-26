Tim Gatz, Secretary of Transportation and executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, will be the guest speaker at the Oct. 1 Wagoner Rotary Club meeting.
Gatz previously served as executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and served more than two decades at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
He has fulfilled a number or roles with ODOT, including a stint as division manager of the Project Management Division where he was instrumental in the development of ODOT's eight-year construction work plan.
In 2006, he was named Director of Capital Programs and Information Management. In that role, he led the department coordination with county governments to develop and deliver the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges program, which provides dedicated funds for high-priority county transportation projects statewide.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held at 12 noon at Wagoner Community Hospital. Lunch is dutch treat.