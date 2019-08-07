The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program serves residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and residential care homes. Ombudsmen visit with residents, investigate complaints and help resolve problems.
The program is administered by the Aging Services Division of the Department of Human Services under the authority of the Older Americans Act and the Oklahoma Long-Term Care Ombudsman Act.
“An Ombudsman volunteer helps improve the quality of life and the quality of care available to residents of long care facilities,” explained Ombudsman Supervisor Scott Harding. “ Our goal is to have volunteers at every long-term care facility.”
The Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD) Area Agency on Aging provides supervision and support for volunteers. Free training is provided in problem solving, communication, the process of aging and long-term care facility regulations.
Training manuals and monthly continuing education opportunities are also provided.
For information or to become a volunteer, call 918-913-9582.