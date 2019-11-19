Investigation is underway into a fatality crash that killed one person Tuesday morning southwest of Coweta. The crash took place around 6:34 a.m. at 191st Street (Rothhammer Road) and 253rd E. Ave.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a 2011 Toyota Corolla was being driven eastbound on 191st Street when for an unknown reason, departed the roadway to the right. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and departed to the left where it struck a tree and caught fire.
The driver was transported by the medical examiner to the medical examiner's office. An identity has not been released.
More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.