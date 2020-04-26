COVID-19 has claimed the life of one more Wagoner County resident, according to numbers released Sunday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The total number of people who have died from the virus now stands at 14.
To date, the county has 114 positive cases, reflecting no change in the last 24 hours. The state reports 85 people have recovered from the virus – an increase of 27 over the past 24 hours.
The following is the most recent breakdown of COVID-19 reports for Wagoner County communities. Numbers in parentheses indicate increases from the previous report.
- Coweta – 53 positive cases (no change), 9 deaths (+1), 40 recoveries (+23). Of these numbers, 51 positive cases (39 residents, 12 staff and 7 deaths are from Coweta Manor Nursing Home. Nursing home numbers are based on the latest state update given on Friday, April 24 as no new numbers were released today.
- Wagoner – 29 positive cases (no change), 4 deaths (no change) and 19 recoveries (+3).
- Porter – 2 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 recovery (no changes).
Statewide, there are now 3,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 60 cases from numbers reported on Saturday, and 195 total deaths in the state, up from 194. There have also been 2,139 people who have recovered from the virus, an increase of 59 from yesterday.
Reports from nearby communities:
- Broken Arrow – 100 positive cases (+2), 9 deaths (no change), 73 recoveries (+1).
- Haskell – 5 positive cases, 0 deaths, 5 recoveries (no changes).
- Fort Gibson – 6 positive cases, 1 death, 3 recoveries (no changes).
- Muskogee – 13 positive cases, 3 deaths, 9 recoveries (no changes).
- Tahlequah – 21 positive cases (no change), 1 death (no change), 17 recoveries (+1).
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.