One more death in Wagoner County has been attributed to the COVID-19 virus, according to numbers released Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The death of the female age 65 and older brings the total number of deaths in Wagoner County to 12.
To date, the county has 112 positive cases and 12 deaths on record and 56 people who have recovered from the virus.
Statewide, there are now 3,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 104 cases from numbers reported on Thursday, and 188 total deaths in the state, up from 179. Two deaths occurred in Oklahoma County while one death each was recorded in Wagoner, Cleveland, Ottawa, Creek, Sequoyah, Caddo and Tulsa counties.
The following is a Friday breakdown of COVID-19 reports for Wagoner County communities:
- Coweta – 53 positive cases, 7 deaths, 17 recoveries (no changes). Of these numbers, 51 positive cases (39 residents, 12 staff) and 6 deaths are from Coweta Manor Nursing Home (no changes).
- Wagoner – 29 positive cases, 4 deaths, 15 recoveries (no changes).
- Porter – 2 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 recovery (no changes).
Reports from nearby communities:
- Broken Arrow – 91 positive cases, 8 deaths, 69 recoveries (no changes).
- Haskell – 5 positive cases, 0 deaths, 5 recoveries (no change).
- Fort Gibson – 6 positive cases, 1 death, 3 recoveries (no change).
- Muskogee – 13 positive cases, 3 deaths (+1), 8 recoveries.
- Tahlequah – 20 positive cases, 1 death, 14 recoveries (no changes).