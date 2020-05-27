OKLAHOMA CITY -- One new COVID-19 cases was confirmed in Wagoner County in Porter, but no new deaths and four people that have recovered during Wednesday's daily report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County now has had 150 confirmed cases, 17 deaths and 121 that have recovered.
Statewide there were four new deaths to now total 322. There were 92 new virus cases for a total of 6,229.
There are currently 156 people being hospitalized and 5,135 that have recovered. There have been 172,409 that tested negative for the disease.
Numbers from cities in Wagoner County include:
* Wagoner--43 cases, four deaths, 35 that have recovered (an increase of four).
* Coweta--62-12-47 (no changes).
* Broken Arrow-- 149 (an increase of two)-11-121.
* Catoosa--6-0-4 (no changes).
* Porter--3 (an increase of one)-0-2.