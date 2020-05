Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... CHEROKEE...MUSKOGEE AND SEQUOYAH. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... ADAIR...OKMULGEE AND WAGONER. IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA...HASKELL AND MCINTOSH. * UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WIDESPREAD THUNDERSTORMS REMAIN ONGOING OVER NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS THIS MORNING. SLOW STORM MOVEMENTS WILL ALLOW FOR PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL. AMOUNTS IN THE 1 TO 3 INCH RANGE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER OVER 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. IN RESPONSE, FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE, PRIMARILY OVER LOW- LYING AREAS AND LOCATIONS THAT HAVE RECEIVED RECENT RAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&