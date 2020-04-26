OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had no new cases from the COVID-19 virus on Sunday, but added one new death according to the State Department of Health numbers.
Wagoner County remained at 114 confirmed cases and now stands at 14 deaths. There have been 85 recorded recoveries from the virus which is an increase of 27.
Statewide, there were 60 new cases to push the total to 3,253. There was one new death to raise that total to 195. There have been 2,139 recovered patients.
The city totals remained almost the same for Wagoner. The city has 29 cases, four deaths and 19 recovered cases, an increase of three that have recovered.
Coweta has 53 cases, nine deaths and 40 recovered.
Porter has had two cases and both recovered. There have been no Porter deaths.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) continues to lead the state with 696 cases and 29 deaths. Tulsa County is second with 491 cases and 27 deaths.