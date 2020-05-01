OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had one new COVID-19 confirmed case to total 120 and 91 have recovered from the virus during Friday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County had no new deaths on the report and remains at 15.
Statewide, there have been 3,748 reported cases, an increase of 130 from Thursday. There were eight more deaths in the state to reach 230. Overall, 2,467 have recovered from the disease.
There are 255 in the hospital with COVID-19. A total of 62,714 have tested negative for the virus.
In Wagoner County, Coweta has had 55 cases, 10 deaths and 41 that have recovered. Wagoner has 29 cases, four deaths and 19 that have recovered. Porter remained at two cases and both recovered.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) continues to lead the state in confirmed cases with 816. Tulsa County leads in deaths with 33.
Oklahoma County has had 31 deaths and 549 that have recovered. Tulsa County has had 584 cases with 405 that have recovered.