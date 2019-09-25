A county fair just wouldn’t be complete without a host of exhibits showcasing the multiple talents of area residents.
Joseph Clinton won Overall Grand Champion honors with his hand crafted Civil War gown while Donna Kelley won Overall Reserve Grand Champion honors with her patriotic quilt.
The following entries in the 2019 Wagoner County Fair won awards and accolades at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
CANNED FRUITS & Vegetables
Canned Fruit: Apples, 1st Kristina Gillin; Blackberries, 1st Kristina Gillin; Cherries or Plums, 1st Kristina Gillin; Fruits not listed, 2nd Jan White; Mixed Fruit, 2nd Kristina Gillin; Peaches, 1st Kristina Gillin; Pears, 1st Jennifer Connor, 2nd Lacey Payne.
Canned Vegetables: Asparagus, 1st Kristina Gillin; Green Beans, 1st Erlene Cieloha, 2nd Jan White; Beets, 2nd Naomi Valliere; Carrots, 1st Lacey Payne, 2nd Jennifer Connor; Mixed Vegetables, 1st Jennifer Connor, 2nd Kristina Gillin, 3rd Lacey Payne; Okra, 4th Jennifer Connor, 5th Lacey Payne; Peas, green shelled field, 1st Kristina Gillin; Potatoes, 2nd Lacey Payne, 2nd Jennifer Connor; Tomatoes, 2nd Kristina Gillin, 3rd Barbara Chappell, 4th Amanda Goeppinger; Tomato Juice, 1st Erlene Cieloha, 2nd Barbara Chappell, 3rd Hayley Bobbitt; Other Vegetables not listed , 1st Kristina Gillin, 2nd Hayley Bobbitt; Other Sauces, 1st Amanda Goeppinger.
Pickles and Relishes: Beet Pickles, 1st Erlene Cieloha; Bread and Butter Pickles, 1st Amanda Goeppinger; Dill Cucumber Pickles, 1st Amanda Goeppinger, 2nd Brenda Barney, 3rd Kristina Gillin; Sweet Cucumber, 1st Amanda Goeppinger; Okra Pickles, 1st Erlene Cieloha; Other Pickles, 2nd Erlene Cieloha; Sweet Pepper Relish, 1st Amanda Goeppinger; Other Relishes, 1st Amanda Goeppinger, 2nd Kristina Gillin, 3rd Hannah Moore; Barbeque sauce, 1st Kristina Gillin, 2nd Naomi Valliere; Salsa, 1st Kristina Gillin, 2nd Hayley Bobbitt, 3rd Amanda Goeppinger, 4th Erlene Cieloha; 5th Betty Curtis.
Preserves, Butter, Jams and Jellies: Apple Butter, 1st Wanda Soderboom, 2nd Hannah Moore; Apple Preserves, 1st Kristina Gillin; Blueberry Jam, 1st Hannah Moore; Grape Jelly, 2nd Audra Rose; Peach Jelly, 1st Erlene Cioloha, 2nd Hayley Bobbitt; Peach Preserves, 3rd Kristina Gillin; Peach Jam, 1st Erlene Cieloha, 2nd Connie Snelson, 3rd Audra Rose, 4th Haley Robbins, 5th Madeline Rose; Plum Jelly, 2nd Debbie York, Strawberry Jelly 2nd Madeline Rose, 3rd Audra Rose; Strawberry Jam, 1st Connie Snelson, 2nd Naomi Valliere, 3rd Hannah Moore, 4th Erlene Cieloha; Strawberry Preserves, 1st Teresa Speir; Preserves, Jams, Jellies not listed, 1st Hannah Moore, 2nd Connie Snelson, 3rd Kristina Gillin; Conserves, 2nd Kristina Gillin.
Division Winners: Division A, Kristina Gillin; Division B, Amanda Goeppinger; Division C, Erlene Cieloha; Division D, Connie Snelson.
SEWING
Children: Infants, 1st Connie Snelson; Toddlers, 1st Teresa Speir; Girls, 1st Naomi Valliere; Miscellaneous children’s garments, 1st Freda Krumsiek, 2nd Teresa Speir, 3rd Linda Baker.
Adult: Women’s Formal Wear — Joseph Clinton; Men’s any garment, 1st Vera Poplin; Miscellaneous Adult, 1st Keri Harris, 2nd Wanda Soderboom, 3rd Brenda Hall; Recycled Creative Fashion Item, 1st Ellen Potter, 2nd Wanda Soderboom, 3rd Hayley Bobbitt.
Household Articles: Aprons, 1st Freda Krumsiek, 2nd Erlene Cieloha; Pillow, 1st Erlene Cieloha, 2nd Vera Poplin; 3rd Connie Snelson, 4th Regina Williams, 5th Conner Payne; Pillow Case, 1st Teresa Speir, 3rd Freda Krumsiek, 4th Shelby Wilson, 5th Aidan Murray, 6th Jacki Murray, 7th Conner Payne, 8th Kaylyn Pool; Kitchen Article, 1st Vera Poplin, 2nd Erlene Cieloha , 3rd Ellen Potter, 4th Terresa Speir, 5th Keri Harris, 6th Brenna James; Rugs, 1st Joyce Foster; Wall Hanging, 1st Vera Poplin, 2nd Donna Goswick, 3rd Teresa Speir, 4th Kathy Carpenter, 5th Linda Baker, 6th Brenna James, 7th Ellen Potter, 8th Naomi Valliere, 9th Keri Harris.
Quilted Articles: Machine Quilted Baby Quilt, 1st Betty Sinclair, 2nd Terri Freeman, 3rd Linda Wilson, 4th Connie Snelson, 5th Vera Poplin; Machine Appliqued/Machine Quilted, 2nd Angie Heatherington; Hand Pieced/Machine Quilted, 1st Brenda Hall; Machine Pieced/Hand Quilted, 2nd Sally Boyne; Machine Pieced/Machine Quilted, 1st Jan White, 2nd Vera Poplin, 3rd Christine Rogers, 4th Terri Freeman, 5th Irene Hulsey, 6th Shannon Flores, 7th Sue Coker, 8th Ann Olsen, 9th Angie Heatherington, 10th Linda Wilson; Sampler Quilt, 1st Shannon Flores, 2nd Vera Poplin; Panel Quilt, 1st Ellen Potter, 2nd Teresa Speir, 3rd Vera Poplin, 4th Irene Hulsey, 5th Connie Snelson, 6th Brenda Hall, 7th Ann Olsen; Throw Quilt, 2nd Jan Puckett, 3rd Jan White, 4th Ann Olsen, 5th Linda Baker, 6th Marie Martin, 7th Vera Poplin, 8th Teresa Speir, 9th Linda Wilson, 10th Regina Williams; Quilt Top, 1st Teresa Speir, 2nd Sue Coker, 3rd Naomi Valliere, 4th Amanda Horner, 5th Vera Poplin, 6th Brenna James, 7th Linda Baker, 8th Terri Freeman, 9th Keri Harris; Wall Hanging, Quilted, 1st Terri Freeman, 2nd Irene Hulsey, 3rd Linda Wilson, 4th Vera Poplin, 5th Ellen Potter, 6th Kathy Carpenter, 7th Regina Williams, 8th Roseanne Burke, 9th Amanda Goeppinger, 10th Linda Baker; Creative Quilt, 1st Teresa Speir, 2nd Vera Poplin, 3rd Angie Heatherington, 4th Wanda Soderboom, 5th Betty Curtis, 6th Irene Hulsey, 7th Terri Freeman; Comforter, 1st Joyce Foster, 2nd Brenda Armer; Tacked Quilts, 1st Brenna James, 2nd Jan Puckett; Miscellaneous Quilted Items, 1st Linda Baker, 2nd Vera Poplin, 3rd Terri Freeman, 4th Connie Snelson, 5th Terersa Speir.
Division Winners: Division A, Connie Snelson; Division B, Joseph Clinton; Division C, Freda Krumsiek; Division D, Jan White.
HAND ARTS
Crochet: Afghan/Lap Throw, 1st Donna Kelly, 2nd Lacey Payne, 3rd Barbara Kunze, 4th Freda Krumseik; Baby Blanket, 1st Donna Kelly, 2nd Freda Krumseik; Household Item, 1st Donna Kelly, 2nd Marie martin, 3rd Brenna James, 4th Keri Harris, 5th Ellen Potter, 6th Linda Baker; Large Wearing Apparel, 1st Linda Baker; Small Wearing Apparel, 1st Kerie Harris, 2nd Barbara Kunze
Knitted: Afghan or Throw, 1st Freda Krumsiek; Baby Blanket, 1st Freda Krumsiek; Loom, 1st Brenna James, 2nd Joyce Foster.
Needlework: Counted cross-stitch, 1st Christine Rogers; Hand Embroidery, 1st Jan White, 2nd Freda Krumsiek; Machine Embroidery or Creative, 1st Marie Martin, 2nd Kerie Harris, 3rd Kathy Carpenter; Miscellaneous Needlework, 1st Betty Sinclair; Needlepoint, 1st Beau Conner; Plastic canvas, 1st Joyce Foster; Swedish Weaving/Small, 1st Brenna James; Tatting, 1st Barbara Kunze.
Hobbies: Antiques vintage, 1st Wanda Soderboom, 2nd Jan White, 3rd Brenna James, 4th Barbara Chappell; 5th Barbara Kunze, 6th Erlene Cieloha; Large Arrangements, 1st Pattie Shulonberger, 2nd Brenda Hall, 3rd Freda Krumsiek, 4th Barbara Kunze, 5th Misty Edwards, 6th Brenda Armer; Small Arrangements; 1st Teresa Speir, 2nd Barbara Kunze, 3rd Erlene Cieloha, 4th Brenda Hall, 5th Freda Krumsiek, 6th Molly O’Dell; Holiday Arrangements, 1st Barbara Kunze, 2nd Haley Bobbitt, 3rd Lacey Payne; Decorated Baskets, 1st Freda Krumseik; Homemade Baskets, 1st Kerie Harris; Beadwork, 1st Lacey Payne, 2nd Conner Payne; Candles, 1st Conner Payne; Glazed Ceramics, 1st Molly O’Dell, 2nd Cora O’Dell; Stained Ceramics, 1st Conner Payne; Christmas Tree Ornaments, 1st Teresa Speir, 2nd Vera Poplin, 3rd Linda Baker, 4th Conner Payne, 5th Erlene Cieloha, 6th Brenda Hall, 7th Amanda Goeppinger; Christmas Ornaments Misc., 1st Erlene Cieloha, 2nd Teresa Speir; Collectibles, 1st Wanda Soderboom, 2nd Erlene Cieloha; Craft Kits, 1st Conner Payne, 2nd Abigail Conner, 3rd Hank Boomershine; Creative gift wrapping, 1st Erlene Cieloha; Holiday Wreaths, 1st Barbara Kunze, 2nd Brenda Armer, 3rd Amanda Goeppinger, 4th Lacy Payne, 5th Barbara Chappell; Holiday Articles for the Home, 1st Teresa Speir, 2nd Linda Baker, 3rd Wander Soderboom, 4th Haley Robbins, 5th Amanda Goeppinger; Pumpkin Decorating, 1st Abigail Conner; Leather Crafts, 1st McKenzie Rose; Metal Crafts, 1st Jackie Bobbitt, 2nd Jan White; Recycled, 1st Terrie Freeman, 2nd Jan White, 3rd Brenna James, 4th Barbara Chappell, 5th Lacey Payne, 6th Naomi Valliere, 7th Wanda Soderboom, 8th Regina Williams, 9th Vera Poplin, 10th Angie Heatherington; Scrap Booking, 1st Jennifer Conner, 2nd Teresa Speir; Scrap Booking Book, 1st Misty Edwards; Weaving, 1st Anthony James; Woodcraft, 1st Johnny Freeman, 2nd Jackie Bobbitt, 3rd Easton Bobbitt, 4th Larry James, 5th Conner Payne; Wall Decorations, 1st Linda Baker, 2nd Marie Martin, 3rd Hayley Bobbitt, 4th Jennifer Conner, 5th Cora O’Dell; Stained Glass, 1st Jackie Bobbitt, 2nd Hayley Bobbitt; Accessories Not Covered, 1st Johnny Freeman, 2nd Ellen Potter, 3rd Marie Martin, 4th Haley Robbins, 5th Hayley Bobbitt, 6th Kerie Harris, 7th Kate Miller, 8th Brantley Conner, 9th Lacey Payne.
Original Artwork: Acrylics, 1st Barbara Kunze, 2nd Pat Looper, 3rd Madison McKinney, 4th Misty Edwards, 5th Jackie Bobbitt, 6th Hayley Bobbitt, 7th Nola Sosebee, 8th Brantley Conner; Charcoal, 1st Barbara Kunze, 2nd Pat Looper; Oils, 1st Sally Boyne, 2nd Pat Looper; Pencil/Graphite, Molly O’Dell; Watercolors, 1st Barbara Kunze, 2nd Pat Looper; Pastels, 1st Pat Looper; Misc. Art Not Covered, 1st Jackie Bobbitt, 2nd Kate Miller, 3rd Easton Bobbitt, 4th Brantley Conner, 5th Abigail Conner.
Photography: Animals/Pets, 1st Barbara Kunze, 2nd Jennifer Conner, 3rd Wanda Soderboom; Flowers/Yards, 1st Jennifer Conner, 2nd Teresa Speir, 3rd Barbara Kunze, 4th Brenna James; People, 1st Teresa Speir, 2nd Ana Good, 3rd Jennifer Conner, 4th Wanda Soderboom; People In Action, 1st Teresa Speir, 2nd Hayley Bobbitt; Children, 1st Brenna James, 2nd Naomi Valliere, 3rd Teresa Speir, 4th Jennifer Conner; Wildlife, 1st Teresa Speir; Scenery, 1st Hayley Bobbitt, 2nd Teresa Speir, 3rd Jennifer Conner, 4th Wanda Soderboom.
Nursing Home/Assisted Living Division: Acrylic Painting, 1st Cozetta Farley.
Division Winners: Division A, Donna Kelly; Division B, Freda Krumsiek; Division C, Betty Sinclair; Division D, Johnny Freeman; Division E, Pat Looper; Division F, Teresa Speir; Division G, Cozetta Farley.
FOODS
Baked Goods: 4th, Teresa Speir; Cake Mix with Adds, 1st Vera Poplin, 2nd Teresa Speir; Cake, 1st Barbara Kunze; Corn Bread, 1st Pat Looper, 2nd Brenda Armer; Decorated Cake, 1st Barbara Kunze, 2nd Teresa Speir; Muffins, 1st Teresa Speir; 2 Crust Pie, 1st Linda Baker, 2nd Vera Poplin, 3rd Pat Looper; Quick Bread, 1st Corene Meyer, 2nd Teresa Speir, 3rd Pat Looper; Yeast Bread, 1st Joyce Foster, 2nd Pat Looper; Yeast Bread with added Spices, 1st Joyce Foster; Pie Crust Only, 1st Linda Baker; Brownies, 1st Pat Looper.
Candy: Divinity, 1st Susie Jones; Fudge with Marshmallows, 1st Barbara Kunze; Old Fashioned Fudge, 1st Susie Jones; Candy not Listed, 1st Susie Jones, 2nd Barbara Kunze.
Sugar Free: Cake, 1st Brenda Armer.
Honey: Amber Honey, 1st Erlene Cieloha, 2nd Kyle Anderson, 2nd Keith Sinclair.
Horticulture: White Potatoes, 1st Brantley Conner, 2nd Landon Payne, 3rd Abigail Conner, 4th Conner Payne; Red Potatoes, 1st Conner Payne, 2nd Abigail Conner, 3rd Landen Payne, 4th Brantley Conner; Sweet Potatoes, 1st Conner Payne, 2nd Landen Payne, 3rd Brantley Conner, 4th Abigail Conner; Yellow Onions, 1st Erlene Cieloha, 2nd Brantley Conner, 3rd Casch Conner, 4th Landen Payne, 5th Abigail Conner, 6th Conner Payne; Red Onions, 1st Casch Conner, 2nd Conner Payne, 3rd Landen Payne, 4th Brantley Conner, 5th Abigail Conner; Summer Squash, 1st Casch Conner; Winter Squash, 1st Abigail Conner, 2nd Brantley Conner, 3rd Conner Payne, 4th Landen Payne; Okra, 1st Alvin Baker, 2nd Casch Conner, 3rd Linda Baker, 4th Erlene Cieloha; Banana Peppers, 1st Hank Boomershine, 2nd Wyatt Boomershine, 3rd James Goeppinger, 4th Landen Payne, 5th Conner Payne, 6th Madison Goeppinger, 7th Amanda Goeppinger, 8th Erlene Cieloha, 9th Brantley Conner, 10th Abigail Conner; Bell Peppers, 1st Barbara Kunze, 2nd Landen Payne, 3rd Conner Payne, 4th Amanda Goeppinger, 5th Abigail Conner, 6th Madison Goeppinger, 7th Erlene Cieloha; Jalapeno Peppers, 1st Barbara Kunze, 2nd Abigail Conner, 3rd James Goeppinger, 4th Jenna Dupree, 5th Amanda Goeppinger, 6th Landen Payne, 7th Brantley Conner, 8th Erlene Cieloha, 9th Conner Payne, 10th Madison Goeppinger; Tomatoes, 1st Misty Edwards, 2nd Conner Payne, 3rd Brantley Conner, 4th Abigail Conner, 5th Landen Payne; Small Type Tomatoes, 1st Casch Conner, 2nd Erlene Cieloha, 3rd James Goeppinger, 4th Barbara Kunze, 5th Madison Goeppinger, 6th Amanda Goeppinger; Green Beans, 2nd Casch Conner; Purple Hull Blackeyed Peas, 1st Landen Payne, 2nd Brantley Conner, 3rd Conner Payner, 4th Abigail Conner, 5th Amanda Goeppinger, 6th James Goeppinger, 7th Madison Goeppinger; Other Hot Peppers, 1st Conner Payne, 2nd Landen Payne, 3rd Misty Edwards, 4th Barbara Kunze, 5th Abigail Conner, 6th Brantley Conner, 7th Jenna Dupree, 8th Madison Goeppinger, 9th James Goeppinger, 10th Amanda Goeppinger; Misc Vegetables, 1st Casch Conner; Cantaloupe, 1st Erlene Cieloha, 2nd Conner Payne, 3rd Brantley Conner, 4th Abigail Conner, 5th Casch Conner, 6th Landen Payne; Watermelon, 1st Paula Jones, 2nd Bradie Starkey, 3rd Taryn Starkey, 4th Foster Starkey; Home Garden Food Basket, 1st Casch Conner, 2nd James Goeppinger, 3rd Abigail Conner, 4th Amanda Goeppinger, 5th Landen Payne, 6th Conner Payne, 7th Brantley Conner, 8th Madison Goeppinger.
Fruits: Pears, 1st Amanda Goeppinger, 2nd Abigail Conner, 3rd James Goeppinger, 4th Madison Goeppinger, 5th Brantley Conner.
Crops: Cotton, 1st Erlene Cieloha; Sunflower, 2nd Barbara Kunze.
Meat and Other: Canned Lard, 1st Brenda Armer.
Division Winners: Division A, Joyce Foster; Division B, Susie Jones; Division C, Brenda Armer; Division D, Erlene Cieloha, Division E, Misty Edwards, Division F, Amanda Goeppinger; Division G, Erlene Cieloha; Division H, Brenda Armer.