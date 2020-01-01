The Wagoner County Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency will host an open house event Thursday and Friday, Jan. 14-15 and the public is invited to attend.
WCCD District Manager Rhoda Bowman said the come-and-go event will give producers an opportunity to meet district board members, staff and USDA employees from various departments.
Those attending will discuss programs and be given an opportunity to express their concerns.
The Jan. 14 session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon while the Jan. 15 session will be from 2-4 p.m.
“Please come to this meet and greet where we can discuss how we can help to better fulfill your needs as a service provider,” Bowman said. “We look forward to seeing you as we celebrate and kick off the new year!”
The office is located at 26114 State Hwy. 51 in Wagoner.
For more information, call 918-485-4747, ext. 3 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.