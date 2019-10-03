High school students in the immediate Coweta area are invited to participate in the 2019-2020 American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship competition planned Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 226 in Coweta.
Post Commander Shawn Fitzgerald and Post Chaplain S.R. Jordan, Oratorical Chairman, have been working with Coweta High School Principal Gary Ellis and school faculty to assist with contest arrangements.
“The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States government,” Fitzgerald said in a news release. “The oration must be the original effort of each contestant and be 8-10 minutes in length.”
In addition, an assigned oration must be the original effort of each contestant and be three to five minutes in length.
According to Fitzgerald, the Post contest winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship held in trust until he or she enrolls in an accredited college. The winner will go on to compete at the next level, in hopes of advancing to the national finals. Additional scholarships will be available at that level.
The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners at the national contest.
The main purpose of the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program is to develop a deeper knowledge of the United States Constitution.
Other objectives include the development of leadership qualities, the ability to think and speak clearly and intelligently and the preparation for acceptance of the duties and responsibilities, the rights and privileges of American citizenship.
Judging is based on content and speaking skills that include voice and diction, style and body actions such as poise, eye contact, posture and gestures.
Among the previous winners for Post 226 have been Coweta graduates Jesse Mills and Taylor Goeppinger.
For information, call Jordan at 918-486-3996 or send an email to royronee@hotmail.com.