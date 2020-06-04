A Peaceful March Against Racial Injustice is planned Thursday, June 4 in downtown Wagoner. Hosted by Kortni Seltenreich and Adriana Scruggs, the event will be held from 4-6 p.m. and begins in the parking lot south of the Wagoner County Courthouse.
“Bring your signs and join us in a peaceful protest as we walk at 4 p.m. in solidarity with the many who have suffered at the hands of racial inequality,” organizers wrote on a Facebook post. “No violence, no vandalism, just our beautiful community coming together as one.”
“Please remain respectful of each other and our fellow Wagoner citizens,” organizers continued. “We have invited police, so their presence is to support and protect us and for no other reason than that. Let’s make Wagoner proud and come together.”
Participants will walk east on Cherokee Street, go south on Lee Ave, turn west on Church Street and go north on Main, returning back to the courthouse.
Following the walk, a few speakers will address those gathered. Among them may be Larry Abernathy, Tony Ponds and Albert Jones.
Any city officials, community leaders, preachers, business owners or others who wish to speak should text 918-986-0416 or message the event hosts.
Seltenreich said she and her husband stepped up to help coordinate the walk when they saw an interest in doing something posted on social media by Scruggs.
“To me, it’s about protecting our First Amendment rights,” she said. “It’s about everyone being able to come together and stand under one thing. It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or Democrat. It should not be a party issue in our minds.
“Fighting for the end of police brutality and bringing an end to racial inequality are not things that should be controversial. It shouldn’t be left versus right, cops versus citizens. It should be all of us against the issues.”
Seltenreich said there have been similar marches where police have joined in as “good cops don’t want the corruption to go on either.” She noted Wagoner Police have been “100 percent supportive” of Thursday’s walk.
She reminded there needs to be a focused, united front on Thursday and the walk will wrap up at 6 p.m.
Those attending are urged to respect social distancing and wear masks if they wish.
In related news, Wagoner County Clerk Lori Hendricks says the courthouse will close at 3 p.m. Thursday in an effort to accommodate and insure the safety of those attending the March for Injustice.
“This will help alleviate any traffic issues as the normal closure of the courthouse is at 4:30 p.m., which conflicts with the hours of the event,” Hendricks said. “Additionally, this closure will allow those who work for the county who may wish to attend to do so.”