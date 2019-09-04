Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott had some good news to share with the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon crowd on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Elliott said, the 2018 Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) report had just been released and it was good news for Wagoner County.
“We dropped eight points in violent crimes,” Elliott said. “I thought it was a mistake. We typically don’t see eight-point declines.”
Elliott was so surprised that he called the OSBI to make sure it wasn’t a mistake.
It was correct.
The OSBI tracks the crimes of murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson by county.
“We have a very safe county,” Elliott said. “Wagoner is way below the state level.”
Elliott has been the Wagoner County Sheriff for 3 ½ years now. “This is where we want to keep it,” he said of the low crime numbers.
State Sen. Kim David was there as the featured luncheon speaker, but offered this to Elliott's announcement.
“Thank you for what you do,” David said. “I’m so thankful I live here (in Wagoner County).”