The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is giving Highway 51 a face lift through Coweta. Beginning Monday, May 11 (weather permitting), ODOT crews will begin a five mile mill and overlay project from just south of 111th Street to just east of 305th E. Ave. near the blue water tower.
Road signs have been in place for several days to notify motorists who frequent the highway of the coming project.
Approximately two inches of existing roadway will be removed and replaced by a layer of asphalt. Work will begin on the north end of the project near Walmart,
Officials say the project is expected to be completed late this summer, weather permitting.
City officials say the road work will affect all lanes of traffic at times throughout the project. Therefore, motorists are urged to use extra caution in the construction area.
Police officers will work the construction zone daily to help maintain the safety of both the traveling public and construction workers.
“The Coweta Police Department will have a no tolerance approach to speeders during this construction,” Chief Michael Bell said. “In accordance with state law, your fine can be double if you are in a construction zone and workers are present.”
“Please travel safely, give yourself extra time and be aware of construction workers,” Bell added.