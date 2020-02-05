Wagoner firefighters responded to two structure fires overnight Tuesday. Fortunately, no one was injured in either incident.
Fire Chief Kelly Grooms reports the first call came in shortly before 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived in the 600 block of S.W. 12th Street, fire was showing through the roof of a wood residential structure.
The blaze was contained to a couple of bedrooms on the west side of the home. Grooms said the home was in the process of being vacated; therefore, no one was home at the time.
The cause has yet to be determined, but the chief said it is not suspicious in nature.
The second call came in a little after 4 a.m. Grooms said an outlet had shorted out in the bathroom area of a residential structure and started burning inside of the wall.
Minimal damage was reported with the structure receiving a small amount of smoke and water damage.
The home was occupied and no one was injured.