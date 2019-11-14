It will not be long before Coweta’s community Christmas tree is lit up for the holiday season in the downtown Broadway District.
In preparation for the Dec. 7 celebration, 4 Tons of Blessings is hosting two open paint nights for residents to make ornaments for the tree. Sessions are planned each evening from 4-8 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.
“This is a free event; however, we will accept donations to purchase items for angels on our Coweta Cares Angel Tree,” explained 4 Tons owner Misty Edwards.
This marks the third year for the boutique and craft business to host free wooden ornament decorating for the tree. A total of 140 ornaments adorned the tree in 2017 while 185 were featured in 2018. This year there are 200 waiting to be creatively painted.
Edwards said all ages are welcome as there are many parents who also come to paint with their children
“My favorite thing is to see the kids’ faces when they light up the tree after the parade,” Edwards admitted.
The business owner readily recalls a little girl who came running up to her at a chili supper and asked if it is almost time to paint the ornaments for the tree.
“You can’t put a price on the joy it brings to children to come in, paint the ornaments and put them on the tree,” she noted. “This activity is something our family likes to do to give back to the community. We encourage everyone to come out and paint.”
Pre-registration is not required and participants should simply show up on the evenings of Nov. 21-22. Edwards said there is no charge, however if people want to make a donation, all cash contributions will be used to sponsor angels on the Coweta Cares Angel Tree.
“People want to give something when they come, and this is a way they can give to others,” Edwards said.