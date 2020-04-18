Two Oklahoma Home Community Education (OHCE) scholarships are available for Wagoner High School seniors and also for Wagoner County residents. Students must be planning to attend a school of higher learning which includes trade/vocational schools.
Proof of class attendance in the fall of 2020 will be required by September 15 before payment is paid directly to the educational institution.
A $400 scholarship is being offered to any high school senior who resides in Wagoner County. The scholarship is sponsored by Wagoner County OHCE and applications are due by June 1. Qualifying seniors may attend any area high school or be home schooled.
Applications may be requested on-line from any of the area school counselor’s offices or the Wagoner County OSU Extension office.
A $300 scholarship will be awarded by the Starlight OHCE group to a senior at Wagoner High School. Applications can be requested on-line from the WHS counselor’s office.
Applications for either scholarship should be mailed to Jan White, 70512 S. 220 Rd., Wagoner, Okla., 74467. Deadline is June 1. For more information, call White at 918-485-2651.
OHCE is an organization that helps promote education and educational opportunities in our state and county. It is sponsored by the OSU Extension Service.