The eighth annual Wagoner Rotary Club Pancake Day is set for Friday, Feb. 28 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church’s MAC at 401 N.E. 2nd St.
It’s all you can eat for just $6 per person.
The day’s big event, however, is the Pancake Eating Contest. It begins at noon.
Last year’s winner was football player Drew Mills.
Proceeds from this popular event go into the general fund that supports many people and organizations. Some of the uses from the Pancake Day are: Educational programs that distribute dictionaries to grade schools, provide two scholarships for Wagoner graduating seniors and to send to 4-to-6 high school juniors to RYLA camp.
Some of the money also goes into the Rotary Club International’s fund to support groups and projects worldwide.
For pancake tickets or more information call 918-232-2911.
To order pancakes to go, send a text to Megan at 918-202-9381 or email at megmuehlenweg@yahoo.com. Orders are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 27.
To-go orders can also be delivered, but must be placed by Feb. 27.