Mya Clemons, Carly Carter, Kenadi Carter and Paisley Clemons show some of the colorful signs made for the 'Coweta Cares' Parade of Support planned Wednesday, April 29 to encourage residents and staff at Coweta Manor Nursing Home. The nursing home, pictured in the background, accounts for the majority of positive COVID-19 cases in the community. HOLLI CLEMONS PHOTO