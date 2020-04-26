An effort is underway to organize a 'Coweta Cares' Parade of Support for Coweta Manor Nursing Home, a facility that has faced a large number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
As of Friday, April 24, the nursing home has reported 51 positive cases of the virus (39 residents, 12 staff) and seven deaths.
Holli Massey is coordinating the parade set for Wednesday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. Participating motorists are invited to make signs of support to decorate their vehicles and meet a little earlier at the Coweta High School parking lot in time for the parade start.
She said it has been on her heart to hold a parade and the staff and residents need the community’s support.
“I live right next door and see the workers out there taking their breaks every day. I feel like we should support them and what they are doing,” Massey said. “It’s not like the (nursing home) residents can help any of this. Anything we can do to help morale up there will give the residents a sense of peace to keep fighting, and encourage staff members to keep pushing forward to do what they are doing.”
The organizer plans to do a Facebook live post so nursing home staff members can show it to the residents whose windows are not along the parade route.
“This will be a very slow paced parade of cars to show support in a time of need when our community needs it most,” Massey reminded. “There will be praise and worship music playing, so make sure your windows are down!”
Wednesday’s parade will begin at Coweta High School and extend down 305th E. Ave. to 151st Street. Motorists will turn right down 151st Street and proceed to the stop sign at 301st E. Ave. They will turn right at that intersection and exit through the neighborhood.
All are welcome to participate.