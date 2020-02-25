A “Parent Summit” is planned March 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wagoner’s Brighter Futures at 902 Martin Luther King Blvd.
“It’s just a function we are putting on for families in the community that might have children at risk for mental health issues,” said Garrette McClure. “We’ll also be addressing things for parents on self care.”
McClure added there will be other agencies represented to help serve with any networking issues.
Here are the sessions offered:
• Trauma.
• Managing Challenging Behaviors.
• Basic Rights for Parents.
• RAD/ABA Therapy.
• Self Care for Families.
The Parent Summit is a one day experience hosted by CREOKS Health Services, OK Parents Center and Oklahoma Family Network.
The summit seeks to provide a lot of resources, education and support for families raising children with special health care needs and mental health challenges.
Lunch will be provided.
To register, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Wagoner County Parent Summit.”
For other questions about the summit, call Brighter Futures at 918-807-0262.