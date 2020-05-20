Della Parrish will be the new Wagoner High School Principal after being approved by the Wagoner Public Schools’ board members during the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 12.
Parrish has a long education resume. She spent 15 years in the Sperry school system and 12 more in Catoosa. In each location, she served in leadership roles.
Parrish was not the only one on the list to be hired.
Others included: Nick Humphries, Tammy McDaris, Dale Condict, Lorie Kerr, John Aldridge, non-temporary certified teachers as posted (126 listed) and elementary teacher Ryan Jacobson.
The board accepted the following resignations in Sidney Karr, Kayla McClure and Megan Beckham.
In other board news:
• Superintendent Randy Harris gave a detailed report on the financial road map ahead for the school district. Harris said the current funds and next year’s funds should put WPS in good shape. “We’re sitting better than ever,” Harris told the board.
It is the 2021-22 season that offers the most unknowns, Harris added.
• Harris added that he’d like to buy Chromebooks for the middle school this coming year. The tablets used by the middle school now will be given to the 3rd, 4th and 5th graders.
This will open up online learning for those that desire it and not be forced through pandemic to do it.
• The leaky middle school will finally get a permanent fix. A new roof is planned.
The roof will cost $71,000 and come with a 20-year warranty.
• There are only three teachers to replace for the coming school year. That is a low number.
• The WPS will be getting a new janitorial service. It is Statewide Janitorial and will begin on the 2020-21 school calendar.