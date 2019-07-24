A Porter woman was arrested today on three counts of soliciting sexual conduct from a minor by use of technology. Jennifer Arnold, 40, was released after posting a $10,000 bond.
Sergeant Jeff Halfacre with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said authorities received a complaint on July 1 of an adult female sending nude photos and soliciting sexual conduct with a minor. An investigation ensued.
Investigators found that Arnold sent partial nude photos to a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old male she had befriended and communicated with on social media apps.
They reportedly also learned she had offered to send sexual photos to another 15-year-old male and solicited sexual photos from that same teen.
“Cases of this type are always tough and disappointing,” Sheriff Chris Elliott said. “We live in a world where we try to protect our children from harm and the loss of innocence. It is a constant battle to remain vigilant against predator of all types.”
The sheriff said the more investigators probed into the matter, the more victims they found.
“As the investigation continues, I feel we may find more victims,” he noted.
Elliott said he is proud of the work his investigators and staff did on this case.
“As sheriff of Wagoner County, a father and a grandfather, it is always important to me to protect the most vulnerable,” he noted.