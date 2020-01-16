An effort is now underway to start a community senior adult choir at the First Baptist Church of Coweta.
Mark Light, who is coordinating the effort, said he has plans for the choir to go to area facilities for performances while also singing occasionally at church services.
An initial practice is slated for Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m. with a lunch and fellowship to follow.
Light has been singing in choirs for over 40 years and said he has always enjoyed it.
“So many churches do not have them these days, and I thought people might enjoy singing,” he explained. “We will probably go to senior facilities, adult day cares, nursing homes and such. I hope to sing quarterly or so at a church service. We will sing Christian music to include hymns, gospel songs and more.”
Light added there are other things to do for seniors at places like Branson, Mo., including an April event that will include lots of gospel music and comedians.
He said the senior choir will be for all adults, regardless of denomination. Practices will be held at First Baptist on Tuesday mornings, should that work for participants.
“If you are a senior adult or an adult that is not quite that mature, you are invited. I hope to see a big crowd to get this started,” Light exclaimed. If you know of someone who would like to come and sing, bring them with you. No one is excluded!”
For more information, send an email to church@fbccoweta.org or call the church office at 918-486-2158.