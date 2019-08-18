School has just begun in Coweta, and Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell reminds motorists that for the next few weeks, traffic will be an issue everyone will need to deal with.
"Your Coweta Police Department asks all drivers to please be patient and drive accordingly," Bell said. "Remember - we have new parents – either with students in our school system for the first time, or moving to a new school - and we also have first time drivers taking to the road."
"Our officers will be out in force in all the school zones to ensure traffic continues to move in an orderly fashion, but we will need everyone to pay attention in the school zones and follow any instructions an officer gives you – for their safety and yours," he continued. "Officers will issue a citation to any driver who shows any type of road rage towards any other driver such as running others off the road, lane changes without using turn signals and following too closely."
The police chief reminds motorists in and around the school campus locations to simply be patient.
"It will improve as everyone gets used to the routine," Bell assured. "We know this time of year can be very frustrating to everyone, but as officers, we see this every year and know it will settle out within two to three weeks. After that, we will use police presence in areas where more stringent corrections are needed."
Bell reminds motorists if they see a bus stopped showing red lights and extended stop sign, all traffic in both directions must come to a stop. Failure to stop will result in a citation.
Also, a new law has gone into effect this year that will affect all motorists.
"Any bus driver can report drivers who pass their bus when they are stopped," Bell said. "Most of the Coweta school buses have cameras on them to take your photo if you break this law. These photos will be turned over to us here at the police department and we will mail you your ticket.
"Please understand this is not to harass our citizens, but to protect our most important asset – our children, which we at the Coweta Police Department take very seriously."
Coweta's police chief thanks everyone in advance for making this a great and safe school year.
For questions or concerns, call the police department and ask for the on-duty supervisor at 918-486-2121.