When Patio on the Hill is completely finished, owner Tom Jones feels it will be second to none in terms of a special venue for any kind of party or celebration.
Jones could be right. His vision for something special at the old Doc Wright place at 1667 E. 100th St. North just off of Highway 16 is more than a dream.
“It can be used for weddings or something different to utilize it every weekend,” Jones said.
There might even be live shows or a set up for special night buffets. If that isn't enough, the view from Patio on the Hill might be a show in itself.
Jones decided the remodeling was far enough along to join the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The renovation process has been work, but every now and then Jones found something unusual.
“We found an old corral,” Jones added. “Trees had grown up around it. We created a 70 by 75 foot area with it.”
There will also be an outdoor deck, added restrooms and other huge areas to offer plenty of room for any size of gathering or party.
“We may even hire local talent, food trucks and offer drinks,” Jones said.
When will all this be unveiled?
“We hope to open in the next couple of weeks,” Jones said. “We started work on this back in February.”
If this isn't enough, there are another 40 acres nearby that Jones said could be used for arts and crafts shows or even outdoor activities.
Who knows, maybe Jones could sponsor Oklahoma’s version of Woodstock!
It would be a good idea to watch for the grand opening and see what Jones will come up with next.