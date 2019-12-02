2019-12-04 wcat-dance academy222

The dance team includes: Front row, left to right: Madilyn Sabin (10), Ryleigh Scott (8), Leila Elk (12), Grace Mitchell (8) and Alexandra Barnett (8). Second row: Calli Wheeler (8), Chloe Hayes (8), Alyssia Neal (8), Emilee Wright (12) and featured soloist as Dove of Peace, Lauren Mendenhall (17). Third row: Maci Lyn Brannon (9).

Through U.S. Cellulars’ Community Connections Program, the Performing Society dance academy was able to receive sponsorship funds for its upcoming performance of The Nutcracker, it was announced recently.

The dancers were able to raise $1,000 to pay for different expenses including costumes and theater fees.

This holiday season, kids from Tahlequah, Wagoner, Briggs, keys and Woodall came together to raise money for their seventh production of The Nutcracker.

The Nutcracker will take place Dec. 13-14 at the Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center. On Dec. 15, the performance will move to Tahlequah High School’s Performing Arts Center.

