Through U.S. Cellulars’ Community Connections Program, the Performing Society dance academy was able to receive sponsorship funds for its upcoming performance of The Nutcracker, it was announced recently.
The dancers were able to raise $1,000 to pay for different expenses including costumes and theater fees.
This holiday season, kids from Tahlequah, Wagoner, Briggs, keys and Woodall came together to raise money for their seventh production of The Nutcracker.
The Nutcracker will take place Dec. 13-14 at the Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center. On Dec. 15, the performance will move to Tahlequah High School’s Performing Arts Center.