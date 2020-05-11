Coweta Police are seeking information on an attempted theft of several trailers from the Atwoods Ranch and Home store in Coweta.
City of Coweta Public Information officer Mandy Vavrinak said a man and a woman were seen on camera at QuikTrip at 141st St. and Highway 51 from midnight on Sunday, May 10 to around 1:10 a.m. Monday, May 11. They left QT driving a bright red mid-2000 Chevy Tahoe.
Immediately afterward, a vehicle matching the Tahoe description was seen on security cameras at Atwoods four block away.
The vehicle occupants hitched one trailer to their vehicle and attempted to leave, dragging three additional trailers cabled to the first one through the parking lot.
When they could not successfully leave the property with the string of trailers, the driver and passenger left the scene, heading southbound on SH-51.
Vavrinak said what appears to be the same vehicle was seen on camera returning around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, May 11. They made another attempt to leave with all four trailers, dragging them through a portion of the parking lot.
Attempt to drag the trailers caused more than $8,000 in damage to other merchandise outside of the store.
Coweta Police consider the two adults shown on QuikTrip security footage to be persons of interest in this case. If anyone has information about the attempted thefts or know the identity or whereabouts of these adults, please call the CPD Tip411 app on your Android phone or call 918-486-2121. Callers and app users can remain anonymous.