Two-time Coweta All-State musician Trevor Peterson will be in Indianapolis, Indiana later this month to perform with the Honor Band of America at the Music for All National Festival.
Peterson was selected from a pool of hundreds of talented musicians for membership in the prestigious national honor ensemble, deemed one of the finest scholastic ensembles in America.
He will join members from 26 states representing 77 high schools in performing under the leadership of 2020 conductor Colonel Timothy J. Holtan, 10th Leader and Commander of The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” (Retired). The concert will be presented Saturday, March 14 at Butler University.
Peterson, son of Rich Peterson, auditioned for the Honor Band of America in late September of 2019. He learned of his acceptance for the band in December.
“This was my first time to audition for this prestigious group, so I made sure my audition was one to remember and one of my personal best. I prepared a lyrical piece that exhibited my ability to play with expression and passion,” he said. “My second piece was a technical piece of literature. This was to demonstrate my playing abilities rhythmically as well as to show off my range.”
Peterson’s third and final piece was a solo that combined both technical and lyrical challenge.
“This was a very complex piece of music that enabled me to perform and display all of my musical abilities in one piece,” he noted.
Having twice received All-State honors, Peterson admits making the national Honor Band of America is the most tremendous milestone in his music career.
“Working hard to make a name for myself at the State level was a significant accomplishment, so to be recognized at the national level has exceeded my wildest expectations,” he said. “There are only a handful of high school musicians who can say they are the best in the country, so to be able to say I am one of those students is absolutely extraordinary.”
Peterson is a six year-member of the All-District music ensemble and is a principal tuba player in the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra under the direction for Ron Wheeler and Rick Wagner. He served as drum major for the Tiger Pride Marching Band his junior and senior years and played sousaphone in the marching band from 8th through 10th grades.
He has received numerous superior solo and ensemble ratings throughout his career with the Coweta Band program.
James P. Stephens Jr., Director of Advocacy and Educational Resources for Music for All, called Peterson and other Honor Band of America members “ambassadors of America’s music programs, as well as their states, schools and communities.”
Upon graduating, Peterson plans to attend the University of Colorado College of Music in Boulder, Colo. to acquire a degree in tuba performance and music education. He plans to pursue his Master’s degree and Doctoral degree after completing his undergraduate studies.