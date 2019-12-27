Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana said Thursday they have not given up on putting the matter to the voters of Oklahoma, despite withdrawing their initiative petition on the issue earlier this week.
"We expect to file a new petition soon," said spokeswoman Michelle Tilley, an Oklahoma City political consultant.
The withdrawn petition, filed only two weeks ago on Dec. 12, came under fire from supporters of the state's medical marijuana laws.
"We heard a lot of feedback, particularly from the medical marijuana community," said Tilley. "We're working on some revised language."
The proposed State Question 806 would have allowed those 21 years old and older to use recreational marijuana was withdrawn Monday, according to information posted by the Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office.
The petition was filed by Oklahoma City residents Vanessa Brandon Avery and Amy Young.
Chip Paul, a leader in the successful drive to pass SQ 788, which legalized medical marijuana, said the measure withdrawn this week was ill-considered and "not a good law."
"I think we did a pretty good job of wrecking it," Paul said, referring to other cannabis activists.
"We need to stabilize what we're doing," he said. "We need to let things calm down. We have the most successful medical marijuana program in the country and we need to get it right."
"We think the original language did protect medical marijuana, but we want to make crystal clear this will not affect those businesses," said Tilley.
The status of SQ 806 reads: "WITHDRAWN by proponents of record; Proponents' official notice of withdraw filed with the Secretary of State office December 23, 2019 (please see SQ806 document link for an exact copy of the record on file with this office). State question 806 is hereby withdrawn and is no longer active."
