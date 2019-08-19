The Porter 4-H and FFA Booster Club will host a Pie Auction and More event this Thursday, Aug. 22 for two Porter Meats Teams that have qualified for national competitions.
The FFA Meats Evaluation Team will compete at the 2019 National FFA Meats Evaluation CDE planned later this year in Indianapolis, Ind.
The 4-H Meats Judging team will compete at the 2020 National Western 4-H Meats Judging Contest in Denver, Colo.
Pies, cinnamon rolls, metal art and more will be up for auction beginning at 7 p.m. in the Porter Schools’ Multi Purpose Building. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support travel and study expenses for both teams as they represent Oklahoma on the national stage.
All area residents and 4-H/FFA supporters are invited and encouraged to attend.