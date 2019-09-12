Stephanie Pike with BancFirst Coweta has completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Compliance School in Oklahoma City.
Pike was among 39 participants at the school, held Aug. 19-23 at the Oklahoma Bankers Association Harris Event Center.
The annual school trains bank employees to deal with the many laws and regulations that affect bank lending and deposit functions. It is designed to provide knowledge and information on consumer compliance, which can contribute to the development of compliance officers.
Pike returned to BancFirst equipped to deal with compliance regulations that impact lending practices and deposit functions as well as other related federal and state law regulations.