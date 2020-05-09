Investigation is underway into the cause of a plane crash that sent a pilot to the hospital Saturday morning. The incident occurred south of Coweta in the area of Highway 72 and 205th E. Ave. around 8:25 am.
Sergeant Jeff Halfacre with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said the small single engine airplane had taken off from the Haskell Airport before having unknown issues and crashing into a rural area.
Wagoner County Emergency Management responded with two ATVs and first responders with WCSO, the Haskell Fire Department and Stone Bluff Fire department used golf carts and four-wheelers provided by Yocham Trucking to gain access to the crash site. They were required to traverse through muddy fields and heavily wooded areas to get to the scene.
Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood said an airplane and a helicopter flying out of Haskell spotted the crashed aircraft from above and guided first responders in.
Sgt. Halfacre said WCSO Deputy Bill Sieg relayed GPS coordinates continuously to Wagoner County E-911 dispatch to help direct first responders.
Deputies and firefighters carried the pilot through rough terrain nearly half a mile to where they could be reached by helicopter. He was transported by AirEvac to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration are conducting the investigation.
We will update this story when information becomes available.