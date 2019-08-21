As Oklahoma continues to swelter in summer heat, volunteers at Wagoner Area Neighbors are already looking ahead to fall and are making plans for their Thanksgiving basket distribution in November.
Organizers are asking community organizations, civic groups, youth groups and others to consider doing a food drive to help collect needed items.
Needed at this point will be 350 boxes of instant potatoes, 600 cans of corn, 600 cans of green beans, 350 cans of pumpkin and 350 boxes of desserts such as cake mixes or brownies.
Anyone who is willing to purchase some of these items are invited to drop them off at the WAN office, 100 N.E. 8th Street. For groups who conduct food drives, WAN volunteers are willing to pick those items up.
For more information, call 918-485-2309.