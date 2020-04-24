Officials with Wagoner Public Schools have released information regarding graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020. Social distancing requirements due to COVID-19 have prompted the change from traditional ceremonies at Odom Field.
A Virtual Senior Showcase will be presented via Facebook and released to the public on Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m.
A drive through Diploma Presentation is planned for Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m. in front of Wagoner High School.
School Superintendent Randy Harris said the administration’s concern is the unknown surrounding how long it will be before the current quarantine/social distancing requirement will be lifted. He said there is no guarantee that it will be lifted by the State in May, June or even July.
“There are some kids who will not be around in the summertime for whatever reason – especially those joining the military. If we wait until summer they will miss out on any form of semblance to graduation,” Harris said. “Under the circumstances, we feel this is the best we can do. If there is new information that says the quarantine is lifted between now and then, we will lift it.”
The Virtual Senior Showcase will take the place of the annual senior slide show. Harris said with the help of senior class sponsors, the showcase will be expanded to include more than just the video.
As for the Diploma Presentation, it will give graduates an opportunity to walk across a stage in their caps and gowns and pick up their diplomas. The event will be livestreamed, with plans to be announced soon.
A post on the Wagoner High School Facebook page said families are welcome to accompany their senior in the graduate’s vehicle so they can take photos and celebrate with them. Seniors are limited to one vehicle in the procession, and the number of occupants must be within CDC guidelines.
Because of those CDC guidelines, no other cars or spectators will be allowed.
People will park their car and each graduate will get out, walk across the stage, pick up a diploma and get back in their car to exit the parking lot.
Harris said handshakes are not allowed because of social distancing; therefore, administrators and board members will stand and applaud each graduate as he/she crosses the stage.
Plans call for the Diploma Presentation to be recorded. This will allow students an opportunity to not only keep the memory forever, but allow them to see their friends and classmates walk the stage and receive their diplomas.
In preparation for graduation, two dates have been set for cap and gown pickup. Drive-through pickups are planned Friday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and Tuesday, May 12 from 1-3 p.m. in front of the high school.
School officials say seniors who have not ordered those items yet or who are unsure if they have should use the May 12 pick-up.
“Please hold up a sign with the student’s name as you pull up to the front so we can gather their items and deliver them to your car,” the Facebook post reported.
WPS officials thank the public for their patience regarding graduation events.
“We hope to create a memorable celebration for our students that recognize their achievements while staying within the CDC guidelines set before us,” they posted.
For more information, contact WHS Assistant Principal Dustin Fleming at dfleming@wagonerps.org.