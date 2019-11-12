For nearly three decades, the First Baptist Church of Coweta has opened its doors on Thanksgiving Day to serve a holiday meal to the community. This year marks the 29th year for the outreach opportunity and Coweta area residents are invited to participate.
The free holiday meal is known as Wagoner County Share the Bounty.
In 2018, approximately 400 people dined in and enjoyed fellowship with one another while another 900 meals were delivered to shut-ins and home-bound residents. There is never a cost for participants.
This year’s meal of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, Hawaiian dinner rolls, tossed salad, cranberry sauce and dessert will be served Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Deliveries will be made from 9:30-11 a.m.
Jacki Snider is coordinating the meal.
“Our Community Thanksgiving Dinner is not just for the underprivileged or needy, it’s for everyone!” Snider exclaimed. “Don’t cook. Bring your family, come and have a meal with us and then enjoy time with your family. This is a community outreach and we just want to bless.”
“We’d love it if more dined in than what we have to deliver as we want to draw people in, but this is a community mission,” she continued. “This is not a First Baptist Church thing. We love our communities and we want to reach out. This is a community feeding the community as we have a lot of businesses who contribute to support this.”
Approximately 800 pounds of turkey will be cooked by volunteers. This ensures each diner receives approximately half a pound of turkey with a little extra for seconds.
“We still need donations of pies, large cans of green beans and Hawaiian rolls,” Snider said. “Pumpkin pie will be sent out with delivered meals while a variety of desserts will be available for dine-in guests.”
To order delivered meals, call Carolyn Borszich at 918-720-6643.
Any food that is left over after serving guests will be delivered to the Muskogee Homeless Shelter. Last year the shelter received 200 meals.
“Join us for Thanksgiving. You can dine in or carry out your meal,” Snider reminded. “If you don’t want to dine in, come in and fix a plate and take it with you — however many you need for your family.”
For more information about the Wagoner County Share the Bounty meal, call the church at 918-486-2158.