More than 100 vehicles were showcased in the Wagoner Elks Lodge’s Annual Car Show held Saturday, July 27 in Wagoner. Tony Ponds won Best of Show honors while Larry Doke received the Elk’s Choice award.
Lodge No. 2838 spokesperson Elsie Costigan said proceeds from the annual event go directly to the organization’s Veterans Fund.
“We have been able to donate clothing, baby items and personal care items for our veterans in the Muskogee Veterans Hospital,” Costigan said. “We also sponsor a room and equipment to The Barracks, Inc. in Muskogee to help provide lodging for veterans and their families.
“Our lodge officers and members came together to make this a great event, confirming our motto, ‘Elks Care, Elks Share’,” she added.
In all, there were more than 18 category winners at the show.