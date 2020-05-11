Thirteen Wagoner County FFA students earned the organization’s highest honor with State Degrees presented recently.
Porter had six achieve this honor (Hayley Bobbitt, Tracy Criner, Seth Campbell, Coby Edwards, Hailee Sutton and Brittany Brandon), Coweta had four (Alyssa Dunfield, Paige Easley, Addie Hansen and Hannah Moore) and Wagoner had three (Rachael Johnson, Emily Morris and Morgan Ramsey-Nichols).
Normally, these honors would be spotlighted at the State convention, but due to COVID-19 virus concerns each FFA adviser was notified.
To reach the Degree level, you must do the following:
1. Recieved a Chapter FFA Degree.
2. Have been an active FFA member for at least two years (24 months) at the time of receiving the State FFA Degree.
3. Have completed at least two years (360 hours) of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth grade level, which includes a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).
4. Have earned and productively invested at least $1,000 or have worked at least 300 hours outside of schedule class time through a SAE.
5. Demonstrated leadership ability by performing 10 parliamentary law procedures, giving a six-minute speech on a topic relating to agriculture or FFA and serving as a FFA officer, committee chairperson or committee member.
6. Have a satisfactory academic record, certified by the agriculture teacher and the school principal or superintendent.
7. Participated in the planning and implementation of the chapter’s Program of Activities.
8. Participated in at least five different FFA activities above the chapter level.
9. Complete at least 25 hours of community service in a minimum of two different activities. All community service hours are cumulative, i.e. the 10 community service hours used to obtain the chapter degree can be used toward the State Degree.
Coweta’s FFA that achieved a Career Passport were: Dunfield, Hansen, Jasper Long, Moore and Savannah Swartwood.
Coweta also had two scholarship winners in Dunfield and JayLynn Cross.
MEET THIS YEAR’S
HONOREES
Emily Morris
4-H/FFA Activities: 4-H Round-Up 2nd Place vocal competition, Greenhand Award and Star Discovery, Livestock Showing.
Morgan Ramsey-Nichols
FFA Awards/Activities: Greenhand, Discover and Chapter Degree, Ag Mass Communication.
Rachael Johnson
Years in FFA/4-H: Three years in FFA, 11 years in 4-H.
What does the FFA program mean to you? FFA is family to me. I have made so many memories with my chapter. The relationships I have built will last a lifetime.
Alyssa Dunfield
Years in FFA/4-H: Four-year member of FFA (reporter, vice president) and a 3-year member of 4-H (reporter).
SAE Project: Showing hogs.
FFA/4-H Awards and Achievements: Star Greenhand, Greenhand Degree, Chapter Degree, 4th Place National Poultry Judging Team and Gold Emblem National Poultry Judge.
Addie Hansen
Years in FFA/4-H: Four-year member of the Coweta 4-H and a 5-year member of Coweta FFA (reporter, treasurer and secretary).
SAE Projects: Simmental heifers, Commercial heifer and Saler heifer
FFA/4-H Awards and Achievements: Greenhand Degree, Star Greenhand Award, Chapter Degree and pursuing State FFA Degree. Have won numerous showmanship, breed champion and grand champion honors in the show ring. Won 5th Overall Senior Steer and Heifer Showman honors at the Tulsa State Fair and won Grand Heifer, Reserve Grand Champion Steer and Champion Senior Showman honors at the Tulsa County Livestock Show.
Extracurricular Activities: Show cattle, veterinary science team and cattle grading.
Hannah Moore
Years in FFA: Four years
SAE Project: I do JAMS forHAMS to fund my show pigs. I’ve showed for five seasons and currently have three hogs.
FFA Awards and Achievements: Greenhand Degree and Chapter Degree. Third place team at State for Food Science.
Brittany Brandon
Years in FFA/4H: Five years in FFA
SAE Project: Show goats
FFA Awards and Achievements: Made the Regional Sale in 2019 and won Grand Doe honors at the Wagoner County Livestock Show.
Hayley Bobbitt
Years in FFA/4H: Five years in FFA (secretary, treasurer) and 2 years in 4-H
SAE Project: Numerous market wether and doe goats, Beefmaster heifers and, for the first time this year, showing sheep.
FFA Awards and Achievements: Greenhand FFA Degree; Discovery FFA Degree; Chapter FFA Degree; multiple Showmanship honors at the Wagoner County Livestock Show and Porter Local Show; 7th place senior showmanship honors at OYE; multiple breed and reserve breed champion heifer honors at county and local; reserve grand champion doe goat honors at county and local; grand champion wether goat honors at county show; multiple doe and wether goat honors at Muskogee Regional, county and local shows; FFA Activity AET Badge and first place honors in District Speech OC and Keys Cattle Grading contests.
Seth Campbell
Years in FFA/4-H: Five years in both FFA and 4-H
SAE Project: Cattle
F-H Awards and Achievements: Received the State FFA Degree this year. Also, competed with the first place land judging team at the 2019 State Competition.
Tracy Criner
Years in FFA: Five years (president, vice president, reporter, sentinel).
SAE Project: Sheep, Beef Cattle Production, Forage Production, Veterinary Science and Mechanical Agriculture.
FFA Awards and Achievements: Two Top 5 finishes in Meats at National Contest; two State Champion Meat Contest honors; one Top 3 finish in Meats; Proficiency Finalist in Forage Production; 16 premium sales and 14 grand and reserve grand champion honors.
Paige Easley
Years in FFA: Four-year FFA member
SAE Project: Equine project and one year showing swine.
FFA awards: 2019-20 Chapter Reporter, 2018-19 chapter Sentinel, Received Greenhand FFA degree 2017, Chapter FFA degree 2018, Member of State Qualifying Opening and Closing Ceremonies Team 2017, Team member of numerous top five placing commercial cattle grading teams.
Coby Edwards
Bio unavailable.
Hailee Sutton
Bio unavailable.