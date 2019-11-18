The Porter Fire Department will host its 2nd annual Community Thanksgiving Feast Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) from 2-5 p.m. at the fire station.
“If your family is far away or if you are in need of a place to go, please come join us on Thanksgiving Day as we cook for the community,” Chief Adam Springsted said. “If you know of any shut ins, please let us know so we can make sure they receive a meal. We will be happy to deliver one to them.”
To make meal delivery arrangements, call Springsted at 918-408-1660 or Tonya Springsted at 918-289-3715.
Last year, the fire department served anywhere from 100-150 meals in the community for the holiday. In addition, those who attended in 2019 had the option of taking a meal home with them as well.
If anyone would like to make a donation to help offset the expense of the Thanksgiving dinner, call one of the numbers listed above. Arrangements can be made to meet donors at the fire station.