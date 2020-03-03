For more than two decades, area residents have gathered each spring at a church in the New Life Association to hear anointed preaching of the gospel from the pulpit.
Beginning Monday, March 9, the Association will host its 22nd Annual “Over 70 Revival” at the Porter Free Will Baptist Church in Porter. Each guest speaker during the five-day revival is a minimum of 70 years old.
Services are planned nightly at 7 p.m.
Preaching on March 9 will be Bobby Jenkins and Lonnie DaVoult. Lawrence “Bo” Gann and Jim Goines will preach on March 10 and Ronnie Gibson and Noah “Jim” Dodson will be in the pulpit on March 11.
Bill Adcock and Charlie Levi will preach on March 12 while Wilburn Clark and Earl “Buck” Cope will be in the pulpit on March 13.
“The idea for this revival started out as a way to hear from our older and more experienced preachers who may not be as active as they once were,” explained New Life Association Moderator Brent Meadows. “We knew that God had been using them for many years and probably wasn’t done yet!”
The youngest preacher in this year’s revival lineup is 70 while the oldest is 96. In fact, 96-year-old Lonnie DaVoult is the only one of the 10 speakers who has preached in all 21 of the previous revivals.
Meadows said Bro. DaVoult, who is now retired, was still actively pastoring at Charity Free Will Baptist Church in Moore as recently as a little more than a year ago.
“This year we are doing something different by having two preachers each night,” Meadows noted. “This will hopefully give everyone a chance to hear more preachers without having to attend two weeks of services.”
All area residents are invited to attend any and all services. Porter Free Will Baptist is located at Fourth and Cresthaven in Porter.