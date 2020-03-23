Mikayla Kilgore’s country music career has come a long way in less than a year.
The Porter resident began her singing/songwriter venture in April 2019. On Monday, March 16, she released her debut music video that has already garnered some attention on YouTube.
If that wasn’t enough, she has been nominated for the Tulsa Music Awards – Newcomer of the Year.
“It was a surprise to me,” said Kilgore, who will graduate from Connors State with an Associate’s Degree in May. “Somebody nominated me and I passed a public vote and now I’m in the second round of voting until March 31.”
Kilgore, 19, would love to win that Tulsa Music honor, but also has her sights set on a nursing career. She was recently accepted into the Rogers State nursing program this fall.
Deciding between the two fields of endeavor won’t be an issue.
“I definitely want to have a fall back,” the Porter Consolidated School graduate said. “I want to do something in medical field and I would love to get a song out there, even if I don’t sing it.”
Kilgore has a pretty mature attitude about the country music business that she hopes to join.
“I don’t have to be famous, but I would like one of my songs to blow up,” she added.
She inherited the music gene from her uncle, Nathan Kilgore, who is a regular singer in this area.
“It’s just crazy to me. I just started out and very humbled that people like my singing,” Kilgore said.
YouTube fans have liked Kilgore’s video, too. The current amount of views was as she said, “A lot for me.”
The Tulsa Music Awards voting continues through March 31. To vote, go to Tulsamusicawards.com. Kilgore is in the first category. The winners will be announced in June.
“Wagoner County votes would be appreciated,” Kilgore said.
You can see Kilgore’s video on YouTube and visit her Facebook page for more information.