Students in 6th through 8th grades at Porter Junior High and in 9th through 12th grades at Porter High School will complete distance learning through their already established Google Classrooms in each subject.
Teachers who have not established Google Classroom will either establish a classroom prior to April 6th or place all assignments and instruction on their teacher page on the district website.
If a student does not have access via device or internet, notify the school (rmoore@porter.k12.ok.us or jguinn@porter.k12ok.us) by Monday, April 6th and they will be provided packets of work. Instructions for returning completed assignments will be included with the teacher's instructions within the assignment packets.
Work will be assigned each Monday at 8 a.m. and be due the following Monday at 8 a.m. during this distance learning period. Students should expect to spend approximately three hours daily on their schoolwork.
Students will receive feedback on their work completed and will receive a minimum of two grades per week per core content area and a minimum of one per week in elective content areas.
Porter Junior High
Junior high students will adhere to the following timelines for weekly instruction; however, times are approximate and some students may need additional time.
- English Language Arts - 40 to 60 minutes / 4 times per week
- Math - 40 to 60 minutes / 4 times per week
- Science - 40 to 60 minutes / 2 times per week
- Social Studies - 40 to 60 minutes / 2 times per week
- Electives - 40 to 60 minutes / 1 time per week
Porter High School
High school students will adhere to the following timelines for weekly instruction, however, times are approximate and some students may need additional time.
- English Language Arts - 40 to 60 minutes / 4 times per week
- Math - 40 to 60 minutes / 4 times per week
- Science - 40 to 60 minutes / 2 times per week
- Social Studies - 40 to 60 minutes / 2 times per week
- Electives - 40 to 60 minutes / 1 time per week
Teachers will have daily hours to be available for students via email, ZOOM, phone conference, etc.… Those times will be communicated in their initial student contact beginning April 6th.
Teachers will ensure and document weekly contact with every student and notify school administrators of any issues or inability to make contact with a parent/student.