There’s something about witnessing history as it happens, instead of watching it on TV.
That’s what happened to five National Honor Society students from Porter High School.
The students plus three adults traveled to Washington, D.C., for a LEAD DC Winter conference. When the group wasn’t attending conference sessions, they got to tour the nation’s Capitol. The entire trip was from Jan. 30 before returning home on Feb. 4.
Students Bailey Robertson, Brooklyn Smith, Hayley Bobbitt, Hallee Boyd and Madison Barnett seldom had a spare moment while there. They also got the rare opportunity to witness a Senate vote to allow or not allow witnesses to be called in the impeachment trial.
The Porter delegation stood for seven hours in the Senate hallway before getting the chance to watch the vote and listen to speakers in the chamber.
Teacher Janet Wybrant and associate Jenna Dupree along with Tonya Broyles chaperoned the trip.
Wybrant and Dupree said that Oklahoma Senator James Lankford was extremely helpful in making the trip even better than imagined.
The students raised $13,500 in just four months to make the trip possible. They are already taking donations for next year’s trip.
“We got to go to the White House and had a night tour (of the historic sites),” Wybrant said.
“They went to sessions to build a better culture in school through a positive environment,” Wybrant added.
The students soaked up the atmosphere and had one simple request.
“They kept begging to stay longer,” Dupree said. “And, we got two snow days when we came back. It was a trip of a lifetime.”
Aside from seeing the Arlington National Cemetery, the FBI building, Smithsonian, going up into the Washington Monument, attending the Kennedy Center ballet, watching the Winter Lantern Festival also at the Kennedy Center, going to the Ford’s Theatre and Mount Vernon, the group even met a Secret Service Agent from McAlester.
“We did so much,” Wybrant added.
“The Porter Lions Club was our biggest supporter,” Wybrant said. “We want to start a leadership program within our community now.”
It was an unforgettable experience especially to be on the front line of history.