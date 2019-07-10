For many years, the late Andrea Parnell was a regular fixture at the Porter Peach Festival. She entered the Peach Cobbler, Dessert and Spread contest and treated judges to some of the best, mouth watering items that feature Porter’s famous peaches.
Parnell passed away this year, but her legacy lives on through the renaming of the annual peach festival cooking competition to “Mrs. Parnell’s Peachy Things Culinary Contest.” The contest will include cobblers, canning items and sweet treats.
“We are extremely excited to host this event that will honor Mrs. Andrea Parnell,” Melanie Warren wrote on the Porter Peach Festival’s Facebook page. “She was one of the most kind and caring individuals in this town, and was a huge supporter of the community and festival.”
While many residents are already planning to enter the contest, Warren said many more entries are needed.
“If you have an amazing peach dish that you would like to share with the world, then read up on the rules, fill out an entry form and enter,” Warren said.
Entry fee is $20 per person, and peach dishes and recipes must be submitted between 4-5:15 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at the Porter Civic Center.
A total of 25 tasting kits ($10 each) will be sold and there will also be a raffle for a Pioneer Woman Instant Pot.
One half of all entry fees will be donated to the Andrea Parnell Memorial Scholarship Fund.
“Andrea wanted to see everyone do well in life, and was always willing to help anyone who needed it,” Warren noted. “She worked out at Livesay Orchards every summer and always worked behind the scenes to make sure the Peach Festival ran smoothly and successfully.
“She made a huge impact on the community and we want to continue to honor her memory.”
Categories for this year’s contest include peach cobbler/pies, all other sweet peach treats, peach jelly and jams. For kids ages 18-under, there will also be an any peachy thing category.
Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place winners in each category, to the Fan Favorite and the Grand Overall Winner.
For more information, go to porterpeachfestivals.com/dessert-contest or email Krystal Livesay at dashnk27@gmail.com.