The Porter Peach Festival may have been cancelled for 2020, but the festival’s annual Mud Bog event will go on as planned.
Hosted by Mid America Mud Racing, LLC racing will take place Saturday, July 18 at the Porter Roundup Club Arena, one mile east of Porter on Highway 51-B. Gates will open at 3 p.m. and racing begins at 6 p.m.
In addition to great racing in the mud, there will be free inflatables and a fireworks show with gate admission. Entry is $10 per person with kids ages 5 and under admitted free.
MAMR President Tyler Huddleston said the organization is taking precautions to help patrons feel comfortable attending the event during the ongoing pandemic.
“We are pre-selling tickets online if people want to do that,” he explained. “We are also adding extra space in between the bleachers compared to normal.
“We are not requiring masks, but encourage anyone that wants to wear one to do so.”
Huddleston expects there will be a good turnout at the 2020 Porter Peach Festival Mud Bogs. When MAMR held an event in Paden a few weeks ago, there were 52 entries.
“We cancelled the first Porter race back in May and another race in Alva in June,” he noted. “After talking to the Porter mayor, she encouraged us to have this one. The attendance at Paden was great – one of their biggest races ever!”
Huddleston said there will be vendors on site, including some who planned to be set up in town for the Peach Festival before it was cancelled. There will be no booth rental fee, however vendors are asked to make a small donation to the Porter Roundup Club.
To order event tickets online, go to https://bit.ly/3gvHP0Q .
For more information, contact Tyler Huddleston at 918-638-8248