Thursday, July 18
4 p.m.
Festival opens! Carnival rides, games, food and arts and craft vendors will be open for business.
6 p.m.
Art Exhibit and Sale at the First Baptist Church Activity Center. Come enjoy an artist Meet and Greet and see awards being presented.
6:45 p.m.
A Welcome, Prayer and National Anthem from the Main Stage.
7 p.m.
Porter’s Got Talent Competition at the Main Stage featuring judges Alaksa and Madi.
9 p.m.
Boone Mendenhall and Billy Arnett in Concert on the Main Stage.
Friday, July 19
4 p.m.
Festival opens! Carnival rides, games, food and arts and craft vendors will be open for business.
4 p.m.
Entries accepted at the Civic Center for Mrs. Parnell’s Peachy Things Culinary Contest.
5-8 p.m.
Art Exhibit and Sale at the First Baptist Church Activity Center.
6 p.m.
Street Games! Meet in front of the Civic Center. Prizes will be awarded.
6 p.m.
Classics Gymnastics Exhibition on the Main Stage.
6:15 p.m.
Tasting Kits will be sold at the Civic Center for Mrs. Parnell’s Peachy Things Culinary Contest.
6:30 p.m.
Antique Tractor Pull on South Main Street.
7 p.m.
Main Street Martyr will perform in concert on the Main Stage.
7:45 p.m.
Winners announced on the Main Stage for Mrs. Parnell’s Peachy Things Culinary Contest.
8 p.m.
Porter Peach Festival Open Rodeo at the Porter Arena east of town.
Saturday, July 20
7 a.m.
Peach Classic 5K Run on Main Street
7-10 a.m.
Registration for the Porter Peach Festival Car & Bike Show on South Main Street.
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Livesay Orchards and Peach Barn open for shopping!
9 a.m.
Festival opens! Carnival rides, games, food and arts and craft vendors will be open for business.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art Exhibit and Sale open at First Baptist Church Activity Center.
10 a.m.
Too Far in Concert on the Main Stage.
11 a.m.
Judging and Awards for the Porter Peach Festival Car & Bike Show on South Main Street.
11 a.m.
Porter Peach Festival Parade featuring Grand Marshall Roy Essary.
11:30 a.m.
Dedication of Tourist Park in memory of Danny Boyd by the Porter Lions Club on the Main Stage.
12 noon
Peach Auction on the Main Stage.
1 p.m.
Free peaches and ice cream at the Porter Fire Station.
5 p.m.
Scavenger Hunt, meet in front of Civic Center.
6 p.m.
Street games. Meet in front of the Civic Center. Prizes will be awarded!
6 p.m.
Dustin Chadwell in concert on the Main Stage.
6:30 p.m.
Antique Tractor Pull on South Main Street.
8 p.m.
Brothers Rebellion in Concert on the Main Stage.